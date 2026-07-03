Assam Government Launches ‘Brikhya Bandhu’ Initiative Students Prepare to Plant 1 Crore Saplings

Guwahati: Today Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the launch of the 'Brikhya Bandhu' initiative, an ambitious tree plantation campaign under which 10 lakh students across the state will plant and nurture one crore saplings to commemorate India's 80th Independence Day.

Sharing details of the initiative, the Chief Minister said the campaign aims to encourage environmental stewardship among young people while significantly increasing the state's green cover.

"While some chase green flags, students from Assam are expanding green forests," Sarma said, highlighting the role of students in building a greener and more sustainable future.

As per the campaign plan, one crore saplings will be planted by 10 lakh students between 10th August to 14th August. The initiative places equal emphasis on nurturing the saplings after planting, ensuring their long-term survival rather than limiting the programme to a one-time plantation drive.

The Assam government has described Brikhya Bandhu as a unique initiative that combines environmental conservation with public participation, making students active contributors to Assam's afforestation efforts.

The campaign is being organised as part of the celebrations marking India's 80th Independence Day and is expected to become one of the largest student-led tree plantation drives in the country.

Through the initiative, the Assam Government hopes to instil a sense of environmental responsibility among the younger generation while strengthening the state's commitment to sustainable development and ecological conservation.