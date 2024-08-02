Assam Cabinet Minister UG Brahma Launches “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Tree Plantation Campaign in Tamulpur

GORESWAR: Cabinet Minister of Assam, UG Brahma on Thursday launched the tree sapling plantation campaign with the theme “Ek ped Maa Ke Naam” on the campus of the Tamulpur District Commissioner’s office as a part of Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024.

The Guardian Minister of Tamulpur district, UG Brahma, stated in his inaugural speech that through this campaign, 74,080 saplings have been targeted to be planted in different parts of the Tamulpur district by August 15. He also said that the campaign with the theme “Ek ped Maa Ke Naam” has been celebrating from August 1 until August 15 to honour the contributions of mothers in one’s life.

The District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, explained the benefits of tree plantations in this global warming situation and appealed to all to join in this Jan Andolan tree plantation campaign.

The local MLA, Jolen Daimary, nominated MCLA of BTC Hemanta Kumar Rabha, and District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati took part in a tree sapling plantation programme. All the ADCs and ACs and top officials of the district attended the programme, along with school students.

The Information and Public Relations officer, Bijay Bezbaruah, informed that following the inaugural programme of Amrit Brikshya Andolan, the Guardian Minister took part in another programme “Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan,” held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office.

