Assam Government Launches First Multilingual Farmer Helpline for NERES XXV Project

Guwahati: Government has taken a significant step towards making infrastructure development more people-centric with the launch of the state’s first dedicated multilingual farmer helpline for communities living along the corridor of the NERES XXV power transmission project.

The helpline was launched by Chirang District Commissioner Gokul Chandra Brahma to provide farmers and local residents with a direct channel to seek information, raise concerns and receive timely assistance related to the project.

Available in Assamese, Bodo and Hindi, the initiative will serve communities across corridor villages in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Bajali districts.

The initiative aims to strengthen communication between the administration and communities affected by major infrastructure projects by providing residents with a platform to voice concerns, seek clarification and access grievance-redressal mechanisms.

The administration emphasised that development becomes more meaningful when communities affected by major projects have a voice in the process. Through dialogue, transparency and responsive grievance redressal, the helpline is expected to strengthen trust between local communities and the administration.

The NERES XXV project is expected to strengthen Assam and the Northeast’s power transmission network, improve grid reliability and support the region’s growing electricity needs.