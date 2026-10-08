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Assam: Government Plans Over Rs 6,000 Crore Irrigation Projects Across 11 Districts

Pijush Hazarika also emphasised the development of efficient piped irrigation networks and the use of solar power in the projects
Assam: Government Plans Over Rs 6,000 Crore Irrigation Projects Across 11 Districts
Assam: Government Plans Over Rs 6,000 Crore Irrigation Projects Across 11 Districts
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Guwahati: Today, Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika chaired a review meeting at Janata Bhawan in Dispur to assess the progress of proposed Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) of the Irrigation Department, with an estimated cost of more than Rs 6,000 crore.

The proposed projects are expected to provide irrigation facilities to more than 1.73 lakh hectares of agricultural land across 11 districts, strengthening irrigation infrastructure and supporting farmers.

During the meeting, Hazarika directed senior officials to make effective use of the ongoing working season and take necessary steps to expand irrigation coverage at the earliest. He stressed the need to complete the projects within the stipulated timelines so that farmers can benefit without delay.

Pijush Hazarika also emphasised the development of efficient piped irrigation networks and the use of solar power in the projects. Officials were asked to examine successful irrigation models from other parts of the country and explore their implementation in Assam.

Hazarika reviewed queries raised by the Central Water Commission and directed officials to respond promptly. He also reviewed other ongoing schemes of the Irrigation Department and stressed close monitoring, quality control and timely completion.

Special Chief Secretary S. Abbasi, the Chief Engineer and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Also Read- Pijush Hazarika Reviews Irrigation Projects, Stresses Timely Water Supply

Assam
Pijush Hazarika
irrigation projects
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