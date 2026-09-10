Pijush Hazarika Reviews Irrigation Projects, Stresses Timely Water Supply

Guwahti: Today, Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika reviewed the progress of ongoing irrigation projects and schemes across the state with key stakeholders, with a focus on strengthening irrigation systems and ensuring timely water availability for farmers.

During the review meeting, Hazarika stressed the need for better coordination between the Agriculture and Irrigation Departments to ensure that irrigation services meet the requirements of the farming community.

The meeting also discussed the importance of planning water supply according to farmers’ needs and prevailing weather conditions. This, officials said, would help improve the management of irrigation resources across different agricultural seasons.

Another key focus was on expanding irrigation coverage to more agricultural land while strengthening existing infrastructure to improve access to water for cultivators.

Hazarika emphasised the need for timely completion of ongoing irrigation projects and called for more efficient utilisation and management of the state’s water resources. The review aimed to ensure that irrigation schemes provide water to farmers when it is most needed, supporting agricultural productivity and the growth of Assam’s farming sector.