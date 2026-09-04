Assam: Government Reshuffles District Administration, Aranyak Saikia Appointed Nagaon DC

Guwahati: The Assam government has carried out a district-level administrative reshuffle, appointing 2020-batch IAS officer Aranyak Saikia as the new District Commissioner of Nagaon and transferring 2021-batch officer Kriti Chachra to Karbi Anglong.

As per Department notification issued on Thursday , Saikia, who was serving as the District Commissioner of Karbi Anglong, has been transferred and posted to Nagaon.

Saikia took charge as Karbi Anglong DC in December 2025 after serving as Staff Officer to the Chief Secretary, Assam. He had earlier served as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) in Gossaigaon and as an Assistant Commissioner in Nagaon.

His appointment comes shortly after the government accepted the voluntary retirement request of Nagaon’s previous DC, Debashish Sharma.

Meanwhile, Chachra has been transferred from the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs and appointed as Karbi Anglong DC. She has worked in Assam’s urban administration, including with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, and has served as State Mission Director of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).