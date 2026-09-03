Rain Causes Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos Across Guwahati

Guwahati: Today after a brief spell of rain on Thursday afternoon left several parts of Guwahati waterlogged, disrupting normal life and causing heavy traffic congestion across the city.

The rain began at around 1 pm, with areas including Wireless, Hatigaon, Zoo Road and GS Road among those affected by waterlogging. Several streets were submerged within minutes of the showers, once again highlighting the city’s recurring drainage problems during rainfall.

The sudden downpour also resulted in severe traffic congestion, particularly along the Khanapara–Science Museum corridor. Heavy traffic was reported on several key roads, with people facing delays as vehicles moved slowly through waterlogged stretches.

The waterlogging has once again raised concerns over Guwahati’s drainage infrastructure and the city’s preparedness to deal with intense spells of rainfall.