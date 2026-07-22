Assam: Government Reviews Flood Situation in Jorhat

Guwahati: On Tuesday night, a high-level delegation led by Assam Government Ministers of Revenue and Disaster Management, Science, Technology and Climate Change, and General Administration Minister Keshab Mahanta visited the flood affected areas in Jorhat district, conducting a wide-spread inspection.

The Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the development through a social media platform twitter, stating the team has visited the affected areas to understand the actual ground scenario of the flood and the damage caused by the recent flood.

The inspection was focused on examining how the floods affected areas , infrastructure and services including public utility services, and also undertook a review of the relief and rescue work being undertaken by the district administration.

The Chief Minister said the visit reflects the state government's commitment to closely monitoring the flood situation and ensuring that timely assistance reaches those affected. The government is committed to provide all support needed to the families affected by the floods and enhancing relief operations in the disaster-stricken areas.

The evaluation is supposed to be useful in the immediate assessment of the needs and planning rehabilitation and recovery in Jorhat and other flood-affected areas of Assam.