Assam Government Reviews meeting with Stakeholders from Education Department

Guwahati: A key review meeting was chaired with stakeholders from Assam’s Education Department to assess progress and chart the roadmap for transforming the state's education ecosystem. The government's vision is to bring about a transformation of the sector and deliver the highest quality of education to students across Assam.

The state’s education strategy is centred on three key pillars:- improving quality, eliminating regional inequality , and enhancing access to education for all students.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the implementation roadmap for flagship schemes such as Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu. The progress of the Fee Waiver Scheme and the distribution of free textbooks was also reviewed. In addition, officials assessed the status of infrastructure projects, including the construction of Government Model Colleges and Tea Garden Model Schools.

Clear directives were issued to officials to ensure that key educational indicators, including the dropout rate, teacher-student ratio, geographical parity and Gross Enrolment Ratio , surpass the national average.

The government also emphasised the need to ensure standardised infrastructure across all schools, with access to essential amenities such as electricity, toilets, drinking water and functional classrooms maintained at optimal levels.

Reaffirming its commitment to educational development, the government stated that it remains dedicated to building a robust and inclusive education sector that promotes the welfare and future success of every student in Assam.