Assam Government to Expand Power Infrastructure as State Pursues Energy Surplus Goal

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has showcased a major developments in Assam’s power sector, stating that the government is putting investments to transform the state into an energy-surplus region.

Today, Himanta Biswa Sarma on his twitter post revealed that the government is expanding power infrastructure through the addition of new substations, increased grid capacity and an expanded transmission network to ensure reliable electricity reaches households across the state.

As per the figures shared by the Chief Minister, Assam currently has 82 operational substations, a grid capacity of 10,000 MVA and a transmission network spanning 5,300 circuit kilometres .

Looking ahead, the state government is preparing to strengthen its power infrastructure further with 16 new substations in the pipeline, an additional 6,340 MVA of capacity under preparation and 957 CKM of new transmission lines being commissioned.

The government said these initiatives form part of its broader strategy to build a reliable power sector capable of meeting growing energy demands while supporting Assam’s long-term economic development.