BreakingNews

Assam: Government to Fill 5,734 Vacancies Across Six Departments From February 2027

The recruitment timeline, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the process would begin on 1st February , 2027
Assam: Government to Fill 5,734 Vacancies Across Six Departments From February 2027
Assam: Government to Fill 5,734 Vacancies Across Six Departments From February 2027
Published on

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam  Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the recruitment process for 5,734 posts across six departments will begin on 1st February , 2027. Sharing the update on social media, Sarma said that aspiring candidates would have three months to prepare for the recruitment process and encouraged them to give their best to secure a position.

The vacancies will be distributed across six departments, with the Assam Police accounting for the largest share at 2,236 posts. The Forest Department will fill 1,307 vacancies, while the Home Guard department will recruit for 827 posts.

The Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO) has 684 vacancies, followed by the Fire and Emergency Services department with 489 posts. The Prisons department will fill the remaining 191 vacancies.

Announcing the recruitment timeline, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the process would begin on 1st February , 2027, giving young aspirants three full months to prepare themselves for the opportunity.

The announcement is expected to draw the attention of job seekers across the state who are preparing for government recruitment examinations.

Also Read-Government Issues New Guidelines for Cook-cum-Helpers Under PM POSHAN Scheme

Himanta Biswa Sarma
February 2027
February , 2027
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com