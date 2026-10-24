Government Issues New Guidelines for Cook-cum-Helpers Under PM POSHAN Scheme

Guwahati: The Department of School Education, Government of Assam, has issued new guidelines governing the appointment and continuation of services of Cook-cum-Helpers (CCHs) working under the PM POSHAN scheme, formerly known as the Mid-Day Meal scheme.

The Executive Director of Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), has circulated the detailed guidelines to government and government-aided schools across the state.

School department and management committees have been instructed to inform all concerned staff about the revised regulations and ensure their implementation. The directives are intended to provide clarity on the service conditions of Cook-cum-Helpers involved in preparing and serving meals to schoolchildren under the nutritional programme.

The department has emphasised the need for schools to comply with the guidelines to ensure proper implementation of the scheme and minimise disruptions to its operations.

The PM POSHAN scheme plays an important role in providing nutritional support to students in government and government-aided schools. Cook-cum-Helpers are central to its implementation, assisting in meal preparation and distribution.

The new guidelines are expected to help school authorities manage appointments and service continuity in accordance with the prescribed rules, while supporting the uninterrupted delivery of meals to students across Assam.