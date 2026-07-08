Assam Governor Appoints Nojit Kemprai as Executive Member of NCHAC

Guwahati: Today, the Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya appointed Member of the Autonomous Council (MAC) Nojit Kemprai as an Executive Member (EM) of the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) in Haflong.

The appointment was made under Rule 20(1) of the Assam Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951, as amended and applicable to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, read with Rule 19(1).

Nojit Kemprai was first elected from the 20-Gunjung constituency in the 2019 North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections and served as an Executive Member in the 12th NCHAC. He was re-elected unopposed from the same constituency to the 13th Council in 2024.

In a related development, the Governor, exercising powers under Rule 21(3) of the Assam Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, removed Amendu Hojai, the Executive Member representing the 23-Harangajao constituency, from the Executive Committee. However, Hojai will continue to serve as a Member of the Autonomous Council in the 13th NCHAC.

With Kemprai's appointment, the Executive Committee of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, headed by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa, now comprises 15 members, including the CEM and 14 Executive Members.