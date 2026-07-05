Cachar Issues Safety Advisory After Formalin Spill Contaminates Jatinga River

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Cachar district administration has issued guidelines after a tanker carrying formalin, a formaldehyde solution, reportedly met with an accident between Jatinga and Lampu in neighbouring Dima Hasao district, leading to leakage of the chemical into the Jatinga River.

Acting on an advisory issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Dima Hasao, its Cachar counterpart directed all concerned departments to take immediate preventive measures. Chief Executive Officer of DDMA, Cachar, instructed departments to implement the advisory issued by the Dima Hasao district administration.

Extensive awareness campaigns had been launched among people residing along the river banks, informing them about the possible health risks associated with contaminated river water. Authorities have also been directed to arrange immediate testing and continuous monitoring of the water quality of the Jatinga River through the competent agencies.

Meanwhile, the DDMA, Dima Hasao has issued a public safety advisory for residents living along the Jatinga River and downstream areas. The advisory asks people not to use river water for drinking, cooking, bathing, washing, or any other domestic purpose until further notice. It also advises residents not to consume fish or other aquatic organisms collected from the affected stretch of the river.

People have also been advised to avoid swimming, fishing or entering the river in the affected area. Farmers have been requested not to use river water for irrigation.

The advisory further states that anyone who comes into contact with the contaminated water and develops symptoms such as eye or skin irritation, breathing difficulty, nausea, dizziness, or vomiting should immediately seek treatment at the nearest health facility.

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