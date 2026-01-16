Assam Govt Committed to Strengthening Startup Ecosystem, Says Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening the startup ecosystem, saying Assam is steadily creating an enabling environment for young entrepreneurs to innovate and generate impact.
Marking National Startup Day, Sarma said innovation and enterprise are playing a key role in shaping India’s future.
He also highlighted that since 2021, 615 startups have been incubated through NEST under the Assam Startup initiative, reflecting growing entrepreneurial activity in the state.
"On National Startup Day, we celebrate the spirit of innovation and enterprise that is shaping India’s future. In Assam, we remain committed to nurturing a vibrant startup ecosystem, enabling young entrepreneurs with the right support, opportunities, and an environment to innovate, and create impact. 615 startups incubated through NEST under Assam startup since 2021," Sarma wrote on X.
The chief minister also pointed to the Rs 200-crore Assam Venture Capital Fund, set up to provide financial support to emerging startups. In addition, the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhijan (CMAAA) is supporting thousands of young entrepreneurs by offering opportunities for self-employment and business growth.
India’s startup journey has grown into one of the most dynamic innovation ecosystems in the world. To acknowledge the role played by entrepreneurs and young companies in turning ideas into scalable solutions, National Startup Day is observed across the country on January 16 each year.
The initiative was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 to honour founders and innovators whose efforts are driving economic expansion, job creation and technological progress.
National Startup Day underscores how innovation, when supported by strong policy frameworks and entrepreneurial resolve, can bring meaningful change and global relevance.
According to official data, startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) have generated over 16.6 lakh direct jobs across multiple sectors as of October 31, 2024, underlining the sector’s growing contribution to India’s employment and economic landscape.