Assam to Build High-Performance Satellite Sports Centre in Guwahati

Taekwondo and Archery programmes at the Guwahati centre will further strengthen Assam’s high-performance ecosystem, with talent identification camps and advanced masterclasses bringing together athletes and coaches from across the North-East under global and Olympic-level expertise. While Taekwondo is expected to position Assam as a regional combat sports hub with clear pathways into national high-performance systems, the Archery programme will place strong emphasis on identifying and nurturing young talent, particularly among girls from tribal and rural communities, supporting both inclusion and long-term medal potential.