Assam Govt to Invest Additional Rs 100 Crore in Guwahati Science City

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 10 visited the Guwahati Science City in Sonapur to assess the ongoing construction and review preparations for the next phase of the project.

The Science City, built across more than 150 bighas of land, has witnessed several additional development works since its formal inauguration earlier this year. Sarma said he expects the complete project to be ready by March 2027.

During the visit, the Chief Minister announced an additional allocation of Rs 100 crore by the state government for developing new infrastructure and facilities aimed at improving the experience of visitors.

The planned facilities include a digital panorama, convention centre, musical fountain and additional parking space, along with other infrastructure. The project is being jointly implemented by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the Assam Department of Science and Technology.

Sarma said the government intends to make Guwahati Science City one of the leading science cities in the country. He also urged people, especially school and college students, to visit the facility and make use of its educational and scientific resources.

The state government is also exploring the possibility of introducing a dedicated ASTC bus service between Guwahati and Science City to make the facility more accessible to visitors.

Science and Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta, Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika, Food and Public Distribution Minister Kaushik Rai, along with senior government officials, were present during the inspection.