Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Won’t Reopen Amid US Naval Blockade

Tehran: Iran on Monday said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed as long as the United States continues its naval blockade against the country.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, speaking at a weekly press briefing in Tehran, said the waterway was closed following what Iran described as US and Israeli military aggression against the country.

Baqaei said the reopening of the strategically important waterway would depend on the conditions imposed on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz by the US and Israel.

He also addressed reports of talks between Iran and Oman over an alternative shipping route, saying the discussions were a bilateral matter involving the two countries.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said earlier that there are currently no negotiations underway between Iran and the United States.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key global shipping route for oil and other energy supplies, making its continued closure a major concern for international trade and energy markets.