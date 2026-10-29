Assam: GST Department Conducts Overnight Searches at Bharatiya Jalpan Outlets in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Assam State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department conducted overnight searches on 28th October, at multiple outlets of popular food business Bharatiya Jalpan in Guwahati over suspected financial discrepancies in the establishment’s accounts spanning nearly five years.

A large team of State GST officials, accompanied by police team , carried out searches at the establishment’s outlets in Christian Basti, Fancy Bazar near Railway Gate No. 3, and Kumarpara, as well as its factory in Amingaon.

The operation continued throughout the night, with officials spending several hours at the Christian Basti outlet. During the searches, the team reportedly seized electronic devices and collected documents and other relevant information from the locations.

Employees and representatives of the establishment were also asked to assist the officials during the operation.

The searches were reportedly initiated after suspicions of irregularities in the business’s accounts over the past five years. However, the exact nature of the alleged discrepancies and the extent of any suspected tax irregularities have not yet been established.

Further details are awaited as the State GST Department examines the documents, electronic devices and other materials collected during the searches.