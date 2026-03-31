Assam Has Seen Peace, Growth Under BJP Rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Guwahati: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Assam has witnessed significant improvements in peace and development over the past decade.
Speaking at the release of the ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections in Guwahati, she said the state has moved away from years of unrest.
“Assam is at peace today. In 2007, under Congress, there were 474 incidents of attack and 287 civilians died. After the BJP government took charge, the numbers have come down significantly. Civilian deaths had reduced over the years,” she added.
Commenting on the welfare initiatives, Sitharaman said the Jal Jeevan Mission has expanded access to drinking water across the state.
“Today, over 81 per cent of households in Assam are covered under the drinking water programme,” she noted.
The Union Minister also referred to major industrial investments, including the upcoming semiconductor facility by Tata Electronics in Morigaon.
“India’s first indigenous semiconductor assembly and testing facility is being set up with an investment of ₹27,000 crore. It is expected to produce 48 million chips per day and generate around 25,000 to 27,000 jobs,” she stated.
On the economic front, Sitharaman opined that Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has seen a sharp rise over the years.
“Assam’s GSDP was ₹2.24 lakh crore in 2015-16, and today it stands at ₹7.41 lakh crore. The per capita income has also increased from ₹1.03 lakh in 2020-21 to ₹1.59 lakh in 2024-25,” she avowed.
Describing the party’s election document, she said that this manifesto is built on a decade of delivery.
“I see a state that has been transformed in ways that six decades of Congress rule could never have achieved,” she said.