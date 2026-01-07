Assam Health Minister Inaugurates Dialysis Centre at Sapekhati Hospital in Charaideo

Guwahati: Assam Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ashok Singhal on Wednesday inaugurated a new three-bedded dialysis centre at Sapekhati Model Hospital in Charaideo district.
In a post on social media platform X, Singhal said the facility has been set up to improve access to quality dialysis treatment for patients in the region, reducing the need for long-distance travel to larger towns.
He further informed that the centre is equipped with modern haemodialysis machines and will provide dialysis services free of cost to all patients, regardless of their economic background.
"In Charaideo district today, I inaugurated the new 3-bedded Dialysis Centre at Sapekhati Model Hospital, further strengthening access to free and quality kidney care in this region. The centre is equipped with advanced haemodialysis facilities, and will provide completely free dialysis services to all patients across upper Assam, irrespective of economic status," Singhal wrote.
The minister further said the dialysis centre is being operated under the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, with the state government bearing the full cost of each dialysis session.
"This includes expenditure on dialysis machines, specialist nephrologists, MBBS doctors, trained technicians and the supply of essential medicines," he added.
According to Singhal, Assam currently offers free haemodialysis services through 403 machines across 65 centres under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme. With the commissioning of the Sapekhati facility, residents of the greater Sapekhati area are expected to benefit from timely and life-saving treatment closer to their homes.
He said special emphasis has been placed on strengthening healthcare services at Sapekhati Model Hospital, considering the area’s multi-ethnic population.
"Keeping in mind the multi ethnic and diverse population of this area, special priority has been accorded to strengthening healthcare delivery through Sapekhati Model Hospital, reaffirming our commitment to equitable and people centric public healthcare," he said.