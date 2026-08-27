Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 10.5 Crore Seized in Kokrajhar

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Kokrajhar Police seized 1.48 kg of heroin worth around Rs 10.5 crore during an anti-drug operation at Damrapara.

The contraband was recovered from 131 soap cases concealed inside a container vehicle. Two people were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Sarma praised the Kokrajhar Police and Assam Police for the operation, saying the seizure reflected the state’s continued efforts to combat drug trafficking and curb the illegal narcotics trade.

The Chief Minister also warned drug trafficking networks against attempting to establish a new smuggling route from Myanmar through Arunachal Pradesh.

He said drug networks were attempting to change their routes in response to Assam’s sustained crackdown on narcotics. However, Sarma asserted that changing routes would not weaken the government’s resolve to dismantle drug trafficking networks.

He further warned that law enforcement agencies would continue to pursue those involved in the illegal trade and take stringent action against them, regardless of where they operate.

Further details are awaited.