Assam: School Bus Collides With DI Vehicle in Bokakhat

Guwahati: Today, morning,three people, including a female student and two teachers, were injured after a school bus collided head-on with a goods-carrying DI vehicle in Bokakha, Assam. The accident occurred at Lakhowjan when a bus operated by Kristojyoti Vidyalaya, bearing registration number AS05B 6622, was travelling from Numaligarh towards Bokakhat. The DI vehicle, registered as AS01UC 0373, was travelling from Nagaon towards Jorhat.

The school bus was carrying students and teachers to the school when the collision occurred. As per reports reports, the DI vehicle was allegedly travelling at high speed and collided with the bus while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

The impact caused significant damage to both vehicles and left the student and two teachers injured. They were subsequently taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Traffic police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and assessed the situation. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the collision, including the alleged overtaking manoeuvre by the DI vehicle.

Further details are awaited.