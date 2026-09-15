Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma to Visit Teok and Jorhat Today

Guwahati: Today, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit Teok and Jorhat as part of his three-day visit to the district, during which he will visit religious and educational institutions and review the flood situation.

Sarma will begin his programme in the morning with a visit to the historic Auniati Satra at Kaliapani in Teok, where he is scheduled to offer prayers. He will then visit the nearby Auniati University and inaugurate a newly constructed academic building, built with financial assistance of Rs 5 crore from the Assam government.

The Chief Minister will subsequently visit the historic Dhekiakhowa Bornamghar, established by Mahapurush Madhavdev, where he is scheduled to offer a sarai.

After his visit at Dhekiakhowa, Sarma will return to Jorhat and address a press conference at the Convention Centre. He will then attend a review meeting with the deputy commissioners of three flood-affected districts at the venue.

During his visit, the Chief Minister is also scheduled to interact with representatives of various organisations, groups and members of the public. Himanta Biswa Sarma will conclude his three-day visit to Jorhat , this afternoon and will return to Guwahati.