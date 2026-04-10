Manipur: Two Held with Over 1 kg WY Tablets; Six Arrested for Curfew Violation in Imphal East

Imphal/Senapati: Security forces in Manipur arrested two persons and recovered over one kilogram of suspected WY tablets during a check at T. Khullen Naka under Senapati police station on Thursday, police said.
"On 09.04.2026, security forces arrested 02 (two) individuals from T. Khullen Naka Check Post for possession of contraband substance (WY Tablets – Amphetamine) under Senapati-PS, Senapati district," Manipur Police wrote on X.
The arrested have been identified as Satyendra Nath (38) and Sudip Paul (42), both residents of Dharmanagar in North Tripura.
As per the Manipur Police, around 1.220 kg of suspected WY tablets (amphetamine-based substance) were seized from their possession.
Police also recovered a red Hyundai i20 car (registration number AS01DN-3717) along with its key and registration certificate.
"Four mobile phones, an Aadhaar card and a driving license were also seized from the duo," Police added.
In a separate incident, six persons were arrested from Ahallup Makha Leikai under Heingang police station in Imphal East district for violating curfew restrictions and allegedly attempting to assault police personnel and snatch service weapons.
The arrested have been identified as Yangoijam Borish Singh (23), Mangsatabam David Singh (21), Pangambam Nivash Meitei (22), Laitonjam Romen Singh (22), Phairenjam Tony (21) and Ningthoujam Denish Singh (22).
Police said they were taken into custody after being overpowered.
Meanwhile, security forces continued search and area domination operations across fringe and vulnerable areas in different districts of Manipur.
Authorities said 111 naka and check posts have been established across the state in both hill and valley regions to strengthen surveillance and prevent illegal activities.