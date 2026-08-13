Assam HSLC 2027: Students Required to Open Individual Bank Accounts Before Form Fill-Up

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has directed schools across the state to ensure that all Class X students have individual bank accounts before the form-filling process for the HSLC Examination 2027 begins.

According to a notification issued by ASSEB Division-I Secretary N.N. Nath, ACS, the form-filling process for the HSLC Examination 2027 is tentatively scheduled to begin in the first week of October 2026.

The board has made providing the bank account number of applicants mandatory during the HSLC 2027 form-filling process.

In view of this requirement, the board has asked all Inspectors of Schools to instruct the Heads of Institutions in their respective districts to ensure that individual bank accounts are opened for all Class X students who have not yet done so.

The directive has been issued to ensure that students have the required bank account details ready before the examination form-filling process begins.

The board has urged schools to complete the account-opening process well in advance to avoid any difficulties for students during the HSLC 2027 form submission.