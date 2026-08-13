Assam Moves to Strengthen Guwahati Tea Auction Centre as Global Tea Trading Hub

Guwahati: Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota chaired a meeting of the Governing Body of the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) to review its functioning and discuss ways to strengthen its role in Assam’s tea industry.

The meeting discussed ways to make GTAC a more efficient and competitive tea auction platform. It focused on increasing the participation of tea producers and buyers and bringing more tea into the auction system.

Measures to increase GTAC sales and boost tea exports from Assam were also discussed. The meeting reviewed the use of the Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Amingaon and issues related to exports and subsidies.

The meeting also discussed plans to develop GTAC as a Tea Tourism Hub. Progress on five projects, including a proposed tea museum and better facilities for visitors, was reviewed. Preparations for unveiling a bust of Maniram Dewan were also discussed.

Kota also stressed the need to improve tea-testing facilities and maintain proper quality standards for tea sold through GTAC.

The meeting further reviewed the implementation of new warehousing rules and plans to upgrade the auction hall and other facilities.

The Chief Secretary directed all concerned officials and stakeholders to complete the planned initiatives in a coordinated and time-bound manner to make GTAC a modern and globally competitive platform for Assam tea.