Assam: IIM Guwahati to Start Courses From Next Year

Guwahati: The proposed Indian Institute of Management, Guwahati will begin the imparting of courses from the next academic session announced Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He made this announcement after meeting with the Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Making this announcement over social media, the Chief Minister of Assam said,” Had an excellent meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji. It gives me great pleasure to share that Hon’ble Minister has consented to our request of IIM-Guwahati commencing courses from the next academic year.”

He also went on to add, “ We also discussed in detail on Govt of India’s support for Assam under PM-USHA, a central scheme to finance state institutions. The Hon’ble Minister was kind enough to positively consider measures to strengthen the capacity of our Teacher Training Institute. We also had a detailed discussion on means to augment technical education in Assam.”

It must be noted that, once the Indian Institute of Management Guwahati become operational, Guwahati will become the second city in the country to have the three premier educational institutions of the country namely an Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Management and an All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati are already functional.

Guwahati will also become the 4th city in the country have have an Indian Institute of Technology and an Indian Institute of Management. The other three cities are Jammu. Mumbai and Indore.

Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the proposed site for the upcoming Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Guwahati. The site is situated in Marabhitha and Dighalkuchi villages under Palashbari Legislative Assembly Constituency spanning 574 bighas.