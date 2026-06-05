Fishery Department cracks down on illegal fishing in Brahmaputra, seizes 105 traps

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a decisive move against the rampant killing of brood and small fish in the Brahmaputra, the Fishery Department launched a major operation on Thursday. Acting under the directive of Kamrup District Fishery Development Officer Dr Sanjay Sharma, the raid was carried out from Acholpara’s Zero Point in the Goroimari Development Block along the river.

Despite the strict ban imposed under the Fishery Act from April 1 to July 15, unscrupulous fishermen have continued to violate the law by indiscriminately killing brood and spawn fish. Responding to public complaints, the department intensified its enforcement drive across riverine areas.

With active support from Goroimari police, the operation resulted in the seizure of numerous fishing nets and as many as 105 traps used for catching fish. Officials reported that illegal fishing gear had been spread across the river, threatening the aquatic ecosystem.

During the raid, the team released several species of fish back into the Brahmaputra after recovering them from the seized nets. The operation was conducted using mechanised boats to cover the affected stretches of the river.

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