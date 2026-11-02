Nagaland State and Para Games 2026 to Begin from Today

Guwahati: The 4th Nagaland State and Para Games 2026, organised by the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA), has begun from today, 2nd November and continue until 14th November .

Being held under the theme “Stronger Together”, the sporting event will take place across eight venues in Chümoukedima and Dimapur, bringing together athletes from all 17 districts of Nagaland.

More than 3,000 participants have registered for the games, which will feature competitions across 14 sporting disciplines, making it one of the largest sporting events in the state. The competition will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will run from 2nd November to 8th November, while the second phase is scheduled for 9th November to 14th November .

The event aims to provide a platform for athletes, including para-athletes, to showcase their abilities and compete at the state level. It also seeks to promote unity, inclusivity and sportsmanship through participation across districts and sporting disciplines.

The inclusion of para-athletes highlights the event's focus on making sporting opportunities accessible to a wider range of participants.