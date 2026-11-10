Assam: Indian Army Organises Pre-Recruitment Medical Camp for 60 Aspirants in Margherita

Guwahati: The Indian Army, in collaboration with Mission SEVA NGO, Margherita, organised a pre-recruitment medical examination camp for aspiring candidates at Margherita, Tinsukia district on 10th November, with the aim of encouraging local youth to join the Armed Forces

The camp was organised by the Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps to support and motivate candidates preparing for upcoming Indian Army and Short Service Commission (SSC) recruitment processes.

A total of 60 aspirants, including 48 boys and 12 girls, participated in the camp and underwent preliminary medical screening to assess their fitness and eligibility for recruitment.

The examinations covered height, weight, eyesight, hearing ability and overall physical health. Candidates were also briefed on the prescribed medical fitness standards and received guidance on personal hygiene, physical fitness and corrective measures for minor medical conditions.

Representatives of the Indian Army and Mission SEVA encouraged the participants to maintain discipline, dedication and physical fitness while preparing for recruitment.

The initiative also sought to encourage parents, community leaders and local authorities to motivate eligible youth to explore opportunities in the Armed Forces. The camp forms part of the Indian Army’s broader efforts to empower young people, provide recruitment-related guidance and strengthen engagement with local communities.