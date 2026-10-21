Assam: Jahnabi Phookan Named Among 2026 Meaningful Business 100 Winners

Guwahati: An Assam-based entrepreneur Jahnabi Phookan, founder of Lahé Looms, has been named among the winners of the 2026 Meaningful Business 100 (MB100), a global initiative recognising leaders who combine business success with social and environmental impact.

As per a press release issued on today, this year’s winners were selected from more than 900 nominations by a panel of expert judges. The selection criteria included equity, impact, innovation, leadership and scalability, with experts from organisations such as the Gates Foundation, Google, IBM and the World Economic Forum participating in the process.

Meaningful Business founder and CEO Tom Lytton-Dickie congratulated Phookan, highlighting how her work demonstrates the potential of scalable business models and technology to create positive change.

Phookan holds more than three decades of experience in tourism and promoting Assam and Northeast India. Through Lahé Looms, she works to preserve Assam’s handloom and sericulture heritage while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for women artisans.

The enterprise follows a farm-to-fashion model, combining locally sourced silk, support for weaving communities and contemporary designs rooted in Assamese craft traditions. Beyond Lahé Looms, Phookan is co-founder and director of Jungle Travels India and Assam Bengal Navigation Company. She also served as national president of the FICCI Ladies Organisation in 2020–21.

Her recognition places Assam among a global network of leaders advancing inclusive and sustainable development.