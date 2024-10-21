Guwahati Residents Raise Concerns Over Environmental Impact Of Flyover Project In Dighalipukhuri

GUWAHATI: A group of concerned residents in Guwahati has issued a strong appeal to the Assam government, urging them to reconsider the construction of a flyover connecting Noonmati and Dighalipukhuri.

They argued that the project, which aimed at easing traffic congestion, poses a significant threat to the city’s green spaces, historical landmarks, and the quality of life for its residents.

Dighalipukhuri is considered as a historical and cultural landmark that is popular among residents to relax and exercise. The Assam State Museum and Rabindra Bhawan are located beside it.