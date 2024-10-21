Guwahati Residents Raise Concerns Over Environmental Impact Of Flyover Project In Dighalipukhuri

GUWAHATI: A group of concerned residents in Guwahati has issued a strong appeal to the Assam government, urging them to reconsider the construction of a flyover connecting Noonmati and Dighalipukhuri.
They argued that the project, which aimed at easing traffic congestion, poses a significant threat to the city’s green spaces, historical landmarks, and the quality of life for its residents.
Dighalipukhuri is considered as a historical and cultural landmark that is popular among residents to relax and exercise. The Assam State Museum and Rabindra Bhawan are located beside it.
The critics argue that the construction of the flyover will have a negative impact on the daily lives of several people, disrupting the ecological balance and peaceful ambiance of the area and leading to the loss of biodiversity.
They said, “Dighalipukhuri is a popular area for the city’s denizens to relax, to go for morning walks and jogs, with its many trees and waterbody presenting a peaceful ambiance. It is a favoured spot of senior citizens. The area serves as one of the few remaining green spaces in Guwahati. Such spaces are integral to the well-being and health of a city’s residents.”
Rather than concentrating solely on flyovers, the citizens advocated for the enhancement of public transportation systems as a more sustainable and effective solution to traffic congestion.
They pointed out the negative impacts of similar construction projects in other parts of the city, such as Silpukhuri and Chandmari, which have adversely affected the health and well-being of residents.
The appeal comes at a time when the city is grappling with rapid urbanization and developmental initiatives.
For the benefit of future generations, the citizens hope that the government will listen to their concerns and prioritize the preservation of Dighalipukhuri and other green spaces.