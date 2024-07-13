Assam Jhumur dance is ready to set World Record with the Big Event in Guwahati

Jhumur dance is to be performed at Guwahati Sarusajai stadium in this November. Assam cultural heritage aims at promoting the dance globally as it is showcased in the state cultural promotion of Bihu.

The government of Assam has geared up to promote the onset of a world record stage with a mega Jhumur dance event.



The decision to showcase Jhumur, aims at Bihu's international recognition, and to highlight Assam's cultural richness worldwide. The cultural department is leading preparations to stage the dance with over 10,000 artists performing simultaneously, reminiscent of the grandeur seen during Bihu celebrations.



200 master trainers are recruited by Jhumur Experts. The coach is to train the particpant in mastering the dance form.The state government plans to support artists with honorariums for musical instruments and attire.



Experienced Jhumur artists are tasked with selecting and composing the dance songs for this historic event. Ministers Bimal Bora and Sanjay Kishan have already inspected the Sarusajai Stadium, marking the commencement of preliminary arrangements. Meetings with senior officials from the Ministry of Culture have also been held to strategize further

The dance is a traditional form of dance in Assam. It is performed according to the rythmic accompaniment of the Madal. It is performed by the young girls in the open area mostly or under the tree.The group is also accompanied by the male members maintining the rhythm and vocals of the instruments.The song depicts dialogues of joys and sorrows yearning and inspiration of everyday lives of common man