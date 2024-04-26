Assam: Lai Khuta of Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan erected in Demow

DEMOW: Under the patronage of local organizations of Demow, different establishments and in association with the people of Demow the Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan, Demow 2024 will be organized in Demow Public Playground on May 11 and May 12. The Lai Khuta of Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan, Demow 2024 was installed in Demow Public Playground in the presence of the members of organizing committee of Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan, Demow and dignitaries on Thursday.

