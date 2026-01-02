Blend Technology with Values for Holistic Education: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday emphasised the need to blend textbook learning with modern technology to ensure practical and value-based education for students.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Year Celebration of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) at Nazrul Kalakshetra here, the Chief Minister said true education goes beyond academic knowledge and helps individuals choose a moral path for a meaningful and successful life.
“Education plays a crucial role in shaping a person’s identity in society. Along with academic learning, students should focus on real-life skills and ethical values,” Saha said. He also stressed the importance of spirituality, noting that spending time on spiritual practices helps students maintain mental peace and focus.
Referring to the National Education Policy, Saha said it was introduced on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India’s education system more relevant and future-ready.
He further said technology has been integrated with education to strengthen the country’s youth and position India as a global education hub.
“The educated youth of a nation are its most valuable asset. The central and state governments are jointly working to improve education through technology-driven and timely initiatives,” he said.
Highlighting the journey of TBSE, Saha said the board was established in 1976 and is completing 50 years this year, adding, "The experience and guidance of former officers and employees should be utilised to further strengthen the board".
The Chief Minister noted that students have shown improved performance in TBSE examinations since the implementation of the National Education Policy.
He said several initiatives, including Nipun Tripura, Mission Mukul, Vidya Setu Module and other schemes, have been launched to enhance learning outcomes.
He also mentioned that bicycles are being provided to girl students, while the ‘Super 30’ project has been introduced to support students pursuing higher education. Teachers, too, are being trained regularly, with around 7,700 educators having received training so far.
Saha said smart classrooms have been introduced in schools to improve the quality of education, and new hostels have been constructed, particularly for students from tribal areas. A total of 47 hostels have been built under various schemes, including PM Janman.
"The government aims to establish one Eklavya Model Residential School in each of the state’s 58 blocks," he added.
The Chief Minister further said that higher education infrastructure in the state has been expanded with the establishment of new colleges, universities and technical institutions.
During the event, 23 meritorious students were felicitated for their outstanding performance in secondary and higher secondary examinations between 2022 and 2025. Saha also distributed certificates and unveiled a commemorative souvenir marking TBSE’s golden jubilee.
Education Secretary Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Viveknagar Ramakrishna Math’s Maharaj Swami Bhaktisudhananda, TBSE President Dhananjay Ganachowdhury and Board Secretary Joydeep Bhattacharya were among those present at the programme.