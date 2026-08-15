Assam Legislative Assembly Celebrates 80th Independence Day Of India

Guwahati: Today, the Assam Legislative Assembly complex in Guwahati observed India’s 80th Independence Day of India , with Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass unfurling the National Flag.

The ceremony featured a rendition of the National Anthem from the ramparts of the Assembly building. In a symbolic display, a drone carrying the Tricolour hovered over the complex as the anthem was played.

Across Assam and the country, Independence Day was marked with patriotic fervour, with tributes paid to the countless freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice secured India’s independence and to those who later worked to protect the nation’s unity and integrity.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for families affected by the recent floods. He said rapid digital assessment of flood damage would facilitate faster reconstruction, alongside stronger infrastructure, improved early-warning systems and modern technology.

Eligible families will receive assistance to repair damaged homes and restore livestock, poultry, tube wells, looms and textiles. The government will also provide a loan repayment moratorium and support affected schools and students to ensure that the floods do not disrupt education.