Tinsukia: Thai Buddhist monks visit Margherita to promote peace and brotherhood

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DIBRUGARH: To promote international brotherhood and peace, a delegation of Buddhist monks from Thailand arrived at the Bhittorpowai Buddha Vihar in Margherita, Tinsukia district, on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by Venerable Phra Adisak Analayo, a professor at Mahachula Longkornrajavidyalaya University in Thailand, and was accompanied by Buddhist monk Priyadarshi and other monks, including the abbot of Bordumsa Buddha Vihara in Arunachal Pradesh.

Bhittorpowai and Powaimukh are Theravada Buddhist-dominated villages that fall under the Margherita Legislative Assembly constituency in Tinsukia district, where members of the Tai Khamyang and Singpho communities have been residing for many centuries.

Members of the local Buddhist community extended a warm traditional welcome to the monks with floral bouquets amid enthusiastic participation from villagers.

The Thailand-based monks said their visit aims to strengthen peace, promote international brotherhood, and spread the teachings of Lord Buddha by visiting Buddhist viharas across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and interacting with local monks and devotees.

During the programme at Bhittorpowai and Powaimukh Buddha Vihar, the monks participated in traditional religious rituals and a Buddhist Dhamma discussion session attended by devotees and community members.

Later, the visiting monks also took part in a special event organised at Carmel School in Digboi, where they interacted with students and teachers while sharing messages of compassion, peace, and spiritual values.

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