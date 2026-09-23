Assam May Witness Extreme Weather As Bay Of Bengal Deep Depression Moves Towards Coast

Guwahati: Today, in Assam weather is likely to experience widespread rainfall as a deep depression over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moves towards the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),in Guwahati the system was located around 60 km southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh at 8.30 am this morning . It is expected to move west-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast near Kalingapatnam by Wednesday night.

Under its influence, moderate rainfall is likely at most places across Assam, with thunderstorms and lightning expected at isolated locations. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated places in East Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

The IMD has warned of possible waterlogging, landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas, along with slippery roads, poor visibility and disruptions to transport and power supply.

The wet spell is expected to continue across the Northeast. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya on Friday, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several Northeastern states.

People of Assam have been advised to remain alert and follow lightning and weather safety precautions.