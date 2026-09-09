Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute to ‘Milk Man of India’ Verghese Kurien

Guwahati: Today, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Dr Verghese Kurien, widely known as the ‘Milk Man of India’, on his death anniversary, recalling his contribution to the country’s dairy sector and cooperative movement.

In a post on twitter, Sarma said Kurien spearheaded the White Revolution and transformed India’s dairy industry by empowering millions of farmers through the cooperative movement.

“Dr Verghese Kurien, the ‘Milk Man of India’, led the White Revolution and transformed India’s dairy sector by empowering millions of farmers through the cooperative movement, which we are strengthening in Assam,” Sarma said.

Describing Kurien as a visionary who contributed to building a self-reliant India, the Chief Minister paid his “humble tributes” to the dairy pioneer.

Kurien is widely regarded as the architect of India’s White Revolution and played a pivotal role in developing the dairy cooperative model, which helped improve the livelihoods of millions of rural farmers.