Assam-Meghalaya Tension Escalates: Jorabat Blockade Enters 2nd Day After Shillong Violence

Guwahati: Tensions between Assam and Meghalaya continued to affect interstate transport on Friday, with a blockade at Jorabat entering its second day. Protesters continued to stop vehicles registered in Meghalaya following the violence reported during a KSU rally in Shillong.

The protesters have threatened to intensify the blockade unless their demands are addressed. They are seeking action against those allegedly involved in the Shillong attacks and assurances for the safety of Assam residents and commercial vehicle operators travelling through Meghalaya.

A protester at Jorabat said the blockade was aimed at drawing attention to the impact of the Shillong violence on Assam-based drivers and the wider transport sector.

He alleged that private vehicles were attacked during the violence, claiming that even children travelling in some vehicles were not spared. He said the protest was not limited to taxi drivers but reflected broader concerns over the safety of people travelling between the two states.

Another protester questioned the response of the authorities and said restrictions on vehicles travelling between Assam and Meghalaya would continue until their concerns were addressed. Protesters also demanded a written response from the governments.

The blockade has affected regular transport services along the Guwahati-Shillong route. Several Assam-based drivers reportedly faced difficulties while attempting to enter Meghalaya through Byrnihat.

One driver said he had to turn back after being stopped at Byrnihat, alleging that Assam-registered vehicles often face problems while travelling through Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong condemned the violence during the KSU rally and said strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Tynsong said the state government had invoked the Meghalaya Maintenance of Public Order (MMPO) Act and assured that all those found involved in the violence would face legal action.

He also appealed to people to remain calm and assured residents that the government was taking steps to maintain security and ensure that normal activities, including business and daily livelihoods, continued.

According to Tynsong, drones and CCTV cameras were being used to identify individuals allegedly involved in vandalism and other criminal activities during the unrest.

Regarding the blockade at Jorabat and Khanapara, the Deputy Chief Minister said officials in Ri-Bhoi district and senior police officers were maintaining communication with their Assam counterparts to facilitate the movement of vehicles and prevent further escalation.

The developments follow violence during a KSU rally in Shillong, during which several vehicles, including those registered in Assam, were allegedly attacked and vandalised.

The incident sparked protests and anger among transporters in Assam, with driver organisations demanding an apology from the Meghalaya Chief Minister and assurances for the safety of Assam residents and commercial vehicle operators travelling through Meghalaya.

Both Assam and Meghalaya have since urged people to maintain peace and restraint as efforts continue to ease tensions and restore normal movement between the neighbouring states.