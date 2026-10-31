Guwahati: Man Held for Allegedly Attempting to Snatch Delivery Agent’s Mobile Phone in Kahilipara

Guwahati: A man was caught by people of Kahilipara, today afternoon after allegedly attempting to snatch a delivery agent’s mobile phone by spraying an unidentified substance on him at Narakasur in Kahilipara, Guwahati. The incident reportedly took place around 3 pm in the Kahilipara area, which falls under the Dispur constituency.

As per information, the accused allegedly tried to spray something at delivery agent before attempting to take away his mobile phone. The delivery agent raised an alarm by shouting for help which alerted nearby people to rush to the spot. Alerted by his cries for help, local people managed to catch the alleged snatcher. Residents reportedly assaulted him before handing him over to Kahilipara Police.

Police later took the accused into custody. Further details about the incident, including the identity of the accused and the nature of the substance allegedly sprayed on the delivery agent, are awaited.