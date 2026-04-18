Scorpion Event Called Off, Meghalaya Hospitality Sector Feels the Impact

Shillong: The sudden cancellation of the much-anticipated Scorpion event in the pine city has caused a noticeable setback to Meghalaya’s hospitality sector.
According to industry estimates, hotel occupancy across key hubs such as Shillong and surrounding tourist circuits had already crossed 70 percent in the lead-up to the event.
With last-minute bookings expected to push occupancy close to full capacity, the abrupt cancellation has triggered a wave of mass cancellations.
Out of an estimated 9,000 tourists who were expected to attend, nearly 60 to 70 percent have reportedly cancelled their plans.
The impact is particularly severe in the mid-segment category, where average room tariffs range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000—segments that were expected to see peak demand.
Industry insiders indicate that around 2,000 to 3,000 room bookings have been directly affected, translating into substantial revenue losses.
Meghalaya’s hotel infrastructure, which has an estimated capacity of nearly 10,000 rooms, was gearing up for one of its busiest periods. Instead, hotels are now staring at occupancy dips and refund pressures.
“Though exact amount of less cannot be quantified right now but at least there were bookings of around 70 per cent rooms.,” said Parambir Singh Sehdave, President, The Federation of Shillong Hotels told The Sentinel Digital.
“The cancellation has not only affected room bookings but also allied sectors—transport, food services, and local vendors—creating a economic impact,” another prominent hotelier from Shillong added.
Hotel operators also pointed out that the loss is not limited to accommodation alone. Restaurants, taxi services, tour operators, and local businesses that depend on tourist inflow are facing an unexpected downturn.
With peak tourist season underway, stakeholders are urging authorities to ensure better contingency planning and communication mechanisms to mitigate such disruptions in the future.