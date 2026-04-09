Pema Khandu Dedicates Re-rated Kitpi Hydel Project to Tawang

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday dedicated the re-rated Kitpi Mini Hydel Project (Phase–I) to the people of Tawang.
He said that the upgrade will improve power supply and promote clean energy in the region.
“Located at Kitpi village on the Nametrong River, this project is a small hydropower plant that generates electricity using the natural flow of water. With the re-rating from 3x500 KW to 2x750 KW, we have enhanced its efficiency and capacity,” Khandu wrote on X.
He added that the project will help ensure a more stable electricity supply in the area, while boosting the use of renewable energy and reducing dependence on other power sources.
The Chief Minister inaugurated the project in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MLAs Tsering Lhamu and Namgey Tsering, along with other dignitaries.