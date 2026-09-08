Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute to Late BTC Deputy Speaker Bijit Gwra Narzary

Guwahati: Today, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the residence of late Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Deputy Speaker and BJP leader Bijit Gwra Narzary in Tamulpur and paid floral tribute to the departed leader.

Sarma expressed his condolences to Narzary’s family and supporters after his untimely demise in an unfortunate incident recently. He also offered prayers for the departed soul and assured the bereaved family of his support during the difficult period.

Recalling Narzary’s contribution to public life, the Chief Minister said the late leader had rendered dedicated service to the people and made valuable contributions to society.

In a social media post, Sarma expressed his deepest condolences to Narzary’s family and supporters, saying that he stood with them during the difficult hour. He also offered prayers for the departed leader’s eternal peace.

On 26th August , Bijit Gwra Narzary, Deputy Speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and elected representative from the 26 Darrangajuli constituency, was found hanging at his residence in Kumarikata, Tamulpur district, in an apparent case of suicide.

Narzary served as the Deputy Speaker of the BTC and was also a councillor. His death has prompted condolences from political leaders and supporters across the region, with tributes being paid to his contribution to public service.