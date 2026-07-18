Four Earthquakes Jolt Assam, Northeast and Neighbouring Myanmar in a Single Day

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam, the Northeast and its neighbourhood recorded four earthquakes today.

According to a report from the National Center for Seismology, the first earthquake occurred at 05:46:48 IST in the Udalguri region of Assam today. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.2 with the epicentre at a depth of 5 km.

The second earthquake occurred in the West Garo Hills region in Meghalaya at 06:14:00 IST today. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.9. The epicenter was 5 km below the earth's crust.

The third earthquake occurred at 06:56:11 IST in the Myanmar region today. Its magnitude was 4.8. The epicentre was 127 km below the surface. It had the highest intensity among the three earthquakes.

The fourth earthquake was in the Eastern West Khasi Hills region in Meghalaya at 15:51:57 IST today. It magnitude was 2.7.

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