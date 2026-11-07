Assam: Mohammad Faiz’s Musical Night in Bilasipara Turns Violent Over Seating Dispute

Guwahati: A mega musical night featuring popular Bollywood singer Mohammad Faiz turned chaotic in Bilasipara in Dhubri district after a seating dispute allegedly triggered violence, leaving several people injured and hundreds of chairs damaged.

The event was organised by the Barkanda Social Welfare Society at the Barkanda School playground. Besides Faiz, the programme featured several performers from Assam and West Bengal.

Tickets for the musical evening were sold at different prices, including Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 300, attracting a large crowd of audience .

However, trouble reportedly began when several ticket holders failed to find seats at the venue despite purchasing passes to watch the performances. Audience members alleged that the organising committee had sold more tickets than the number of seats arranged for the event.

The situation soon escalated as frustrated audience confronted the organisers over the alleged mismanagement. What began as a dispute reportedly turned into a physical altercation, with several people sustaining injuries in the ensuing clash.

As tensions intensified, some members of the agitated crowd allegedly began throwing and smashing plastic chairs arranged for the audience. Hundreds of chairs were reportedly damaged as disorder spread across the venue.

The incident disrupted the musical programme and left the venue in disarray.

The alleged sale of tickets beyond the available seating capacity has raised questions about the arrangements made by the organisers to accommodate the large turnout.