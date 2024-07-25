Assam: Unidentified Dead Body Recovered in North Guwahati

Guwahati: A dead body was recovered from the banks of the Brahmaputra river in North Guwahati on Wednesday afternoon. The body was mentioned to be that of a youth and the identity of the same was not known.

The discovery of an unidentified dead body on the banks of the Brahmaputra River triggered a sensation in the North Guwahati locality. According to sources, the dead body was found floating in the river by the locals. It was also mentioned that the recovered dead body was devoid of any clothes.

Although initial speculations were that the dead body may belong to Ramen Baruah, who has been missing since Monday morning from the riverbank behind the Guwahati High Court, it was soon realised that the dead body belonged to a young man while Ramen Baruah is a senior citizen. Meanwhile, the search for Ramen Baruah continues with Assam Police and NDRF personnel actively looking for clues of his whereabouts in multiple locations of the state.

Recently, a dead body was recovered from a pond in the middle of a field in the Rangiya region of the state. The incident took place in Khairabari of Murara in Rangiya. The dead body of one Rajat Kalita was discovered in a pond located in the middle of an agricultural field. The small businessman had been reported missing since Monday, and it has been speculated that he may have slipped into the pond, leading to his death. There are allegations that a section of people in the region used a JCB to dig the pond in the field. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Kalita's untimely death.