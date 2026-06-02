Wajed Ali Choudhury Appointed Leader Of Opposition In Assam Legislative Assembly

Guwahati: Today, Wajed Ali Choudhury, senior Congress leader, has been duly appointed as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly, the official intimation was received today.

The appointment was announced through Assam Legislative Assembly's official Facebook post stating Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass, has nominated Choudhury to lead the opposition in the house.

Senior Congress leader Wajed Ali Choudhury has been officially appointed as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly, according to an official communication issued on June 2.

The official appointment comes a few days after the Congress Legislature Party has elected Choudhury to be the leader on 26th May , at the same time that Joy Prakash Das was named as the Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

The decision officially affirms Choudhury's position as the primary opposition figure in the 126-seat Assembly following the state polls that concluded recently.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising of the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), emerged as the front-runners and won a record 102 seats, with the BJP leading with 82 seats and its allies securing 10 seats each.

With respect to opposition parties, the Congress secured 19 seats which makes them the largest opposition party in the Assembly. Raijor Dal (which contested in a six-party opposition pact) has secured 2 seats. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Trinamool Congress, both independent, won 2 and 1 seat, respectively.

Choudhury is expected to provide a key voice to the state's opposition in the Assembly following his official appointment.