Rangia court sentences man to 4 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in heinous rape case

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Rangia Additional District and Sessions Judge Mukul Chetia sentenced Rahim Ali, a resident of Jatia Bhangra village under Baihata Chariali Police Station in Kamrup district, to four years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in connection with a heinous rape case in Changsari, Kamrup district.

According to Debojit Saikia, Additional Public Pleader, the incident occurred in 2019. Following the assault, the victim lodged a complaint with Baihata Chariali Police Station. A case was registered under Sections 404/19 based on the FIR. The matter was later forwarded to the Rangia SDJM Court, which registered it under Sections 448, 354(B), and 8 of the POCSO Act (Case No. 34/1).

After a long trial, the court found sufficient evidence to convict Rahim Ali and sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2,000. Additionally, the court directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the victim.

